Rhye’s Mike Milosh Dubs Assault Allegations by Ex Alexa Nikolas as ‘Revisionist Fiction’

Denying the accusations made by his ex-wife, the Canadian singer stresses that he is ‘fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into’ her claims.

AceShowbiz –

Mike Milosh has denied the assault allegations leveled at him by Alexa Nikolas. A few days after his ex-wife accused him of sexual and physical abuse, the one-half of Rhye dubbed the claims to be “revisionist fiction.”

The Canadian musician issued his denial in a released statement for the press. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me,” he began his message.

“Regarding my ex-wife’s recent Instagram post and its listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction,” the music partner of Danish instrumentalist Robin Hannibal continued. “These are absurd and outrageous false claims.”

Mike went on to claim that Alexa made the allegations after he stopped providing her with financial support post-divorce. “I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement,” he explained. “Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.”

The singer additionally weighed in on Alexa’s claims about how they met in person. “Alexa came to Berlin several months after her 18th birthday and we spent a week hanging out enjoying the city taking photographs that she eventually used as her IMDb listing headshot and modeling photos,” he recalled.

“We fell in love. I visited the following fall and she lived with me in Berlin the following summer,” he went on detailing their romance. “But ultimately said she couldn’t live in Germany as her career and life were based in Los Angeles so I moved to Los Angeles for love, for her, for us.”

Mike, however, did not specifically address Alexa’s narration about how he physically and sexually abused her. He instead concluded his statement by saying, “I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors.”

Alexa brought the allegations against Mike in an open letter titled “Groomed by the Groom” that she shared on Instagram. In it, she accused him of raping her when she was on her “period.” The incident took place on the first night upon her arrival in Berlin. The “Zoey 101” alum also alleged that her ex proposed to her so he could be an American citizen for his career.

Alexa, who married Mike from 2012 to 2016, revealed that she experienced anxiety attacks after he confessed to raping a Jamaican girl when he was in his 20s. About his physical abuse, she spilled that “he charged at me, picked me up, pushed me on the couch, and pressed his forearm into my throat and continually screamed ‘shut the f**k up, shut the f**k up, shut the f**k up!’ I couldn’t breathe.”