Respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus spread rampantly in Victoria

A number of people have been diagnosed with a bug called the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as rhinovirus – similar to the common cold – sparking a surge in COVID-19 testing rates.
Former Australian Medical Association president and Altona GP Dr Mukesh Haikerwal said the “debilitating” viruses were circulating in Melbourne.
“We’re getting a lot of a bug called RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — especially in kids and it makes them quite sick,” he told 3AW.
“It’s not as bad as the flu, but it’s another virus.
“The tests are being done because people are getting symptoms.
“And there’s rhinovirus, which is like the common cold … but it can be quite debilitating.”
Dr Haikerwal advised people to get their flu vaccine to avoid getting sick from viruses and to stay home if they are unwell.
“Get your flu vaccine now at the chemist,” he said.
“Keep social distancing, keep clean, wear a mask especially when there’s people around.”