Residents evacuated by massive factory blaze

Residents have been evacuated with a massive factory fire in Sydney’s south-west sending smoke over the area and shutting down nearby roads.
The blaze broke out this morning at the facility on Hoxton Park Road, near Cartwright Avenue, in Prestons.
Local residents are being told to leave as more than 100 firefighters work to contain the fire.
There is believed to be tens of thousands of litres of flammable liquids at the site, including ethanol, brake fluid, hydraulic fluid and LPG cylinders.
No injuries have yet been reported but two employees were forced to flee.
Crews were called about 5.20am.
The business was closed at the time.
Road closures on Hoxton Park Road are expected to remain throughout the morning and motorists are advised to avoid the area.