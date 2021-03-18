Residents evacuated by massive factory blaze

Residents have been evacuated with a massive factory fire in Sydney’s south-west sending smoke over the area and shutting down nearby roads.

The blaze broke out this morning at the facility on Hoxton Park Road, near Cartwright Avenue, in Prestons.

Local residents are being told to leave as more than 100 firefighters work to contain the fire.

A massive factory fire is burning in Prestons. (9News)

There are tens of thousands of litres of flammable liquids at the factory. (9News)

More than 100 fire crews are tackling the blaze. (9News)

There is believed to be tens of thousands of litres of flammable liquids at the site, including ethanol, brake fluid, hydraulic fluid and LPG cylinders.

No injuries have yet been reported but two employees were forced to flee.

The fire caused local residents to be evacuated and shut down roads. (9News)

Crews were called about 5.20am.

The business was closed at the time.