Report: Jets ‘having conversations’ with JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New York Jets have already added one receiving weapon to their offense with Corey Davis signing a three-year deal with the team. And now it looks like they may be adding another free-agent wide receiver to their arsenal, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets have been ‘having conversations’ with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster is considered one of the top remaining pass-catchers on the free-agent market and is expected to land a nice contract with whatever team with which he signs. Through four seasons in Pittsburgh, the former Steelers receiver has 308 receptions for 3,726 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Jets already landed Davis in the legal tampering period, but they could use all the receiving talent they can get, as they had one of the worst receiving corps in the entire league last season. And whether the team ends up grabbing a rookie quarterback with the second pick of the upcoming draft or sticking with Sam Darnold, the offense could unquestionably use a few more weapons.

The Davis signing is one of the few wide receivers in free agency so far, as several big names, including Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller, have remained unsigned by teams.