Ray J and Princess Love Give Marriage Another Go by Calling Off Divorce Yet Again

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star reunited with his estranged wife and their two children in Miami, Florida nearly one year after she filed a motion to end their four-year union.

AceShowbiz –

R&B singer-turned-reality star Ray J is officially giving his troubled marriage to Princess Love another go after having their divorce papers dismissed in court.

Princess Love filed a motion to end their four-year union last May (2020), while Ray J lodged his own paperwork in a Los Angeles court in September.

However, the on/off couple has been working on saving their marriage in recent months, and in February, the “One Wish” musician headed to Miami, Florida to join his wife and their two young children as they made plans to settle down and have a fresh start in the city.

Now it’s emerged Princess Love filed her most recent dismissal documents around the same time, with Ray J signing off on the papers, which have since been entered into the court system by a clerk.

The divorce dismissal was filed without prejudice, allowing them to go through the whole process in the future, if required.

At the time of their Miami reunion last month, Ray J told TMZ he was optimistic about working things out with his wife.

“We’re in a good place right now,” he said. “We’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami. I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”





He added, “We are together. Are we back together? I think that’s a journey we’ve gotta take… but we are together, we love being together. Now it’s figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together, because I think we are meant to be together.”