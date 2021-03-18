Ray J And Princess Love Called Off Their Divorce

It seems that Ray J and Princess Love cannot have enough of this cat and mouse game. The Shade Room reveals that they are calling off their divorce for the second time! Check out all the available details!

According to TSR, these two have been open about their marriage struggles.

‘We’ve seen it play out on TV and social media, and they even took it as far as calling it quits. If you recall, we reported that Princess first filed for divorce last year in May. However, months later, she reportedly filed to dismiss the divorce. Then Ray ended up filing his own set of divorce papers. Although there have been some issues, Ray spoke with @TMZ_TV about the status of his marriage,’ TSR posted.

It’s been reported that Ray just said that he and his lady are in a good place these days, and they could consider moving to Miami.

‘We’re gonna move down to Miami. I don’t think we’re gonna come back to LA any time soon. We have just been in a very positive place, and we’ve been taking care of the kids. The kids love it out here,’ he said.

These two have been married for nearly 5 years and shares two children, Melody and Epik. TSR said that TMZ obtained court documents, and it seems that the couple did not move forward with the divorce proceedings.

Someone said: ‘We don’t care anymore at this point,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘when did they even get back together…’

A follower said: ‘Bruh can they make up their mind? I know stuff happens but damn,’ and one other follower said: ‘Please stop making your relationship breakups public 🤦🏾‍♀️ I’m bout tired of these two.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘At this point, just stop announcing y’all business,’ and a commenter said: ‘We knew when you truly love someone you can’t leave until the third time it’s a charm.’