Rasheeda Frost Gushes Over Kirk Frost In This IG Post – See The Couple’s Photo Together

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo on her social media account in which she is together with Kirk Frost. People call them a power couple and praise them in the comments.

‘HOLD UP !!! Y’all have Been Off Tv For Toooo Long Because When Kirk Got Him a Lil Faddy Fade ?!!!! I Thought He Was Bald For Life 😂’ someone said, and another follower posted this message: ‘So pretty. I love how you play with the hair colours. You are so pretty.’

One commenter said: ‘Why at first glance I thought this was a cut out of Kirk lol,’ and someone else said: ‘It’s the hair on his head for me Where that Come from 👀😂‼️’

 

One other follower posted this message: ‘The love is deep and beautiful 🥰love, love from Ghana 🇬🇭’ and a commenter said: ‘Rasheeda looks amazing. I luv it, every single time she hits the Internet. We gotta take mental notes!’

One follower posted this: ‘This …. always looks like he dont want2 b there…😑🙄😆’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@rasheeda ❤️🔥🙌I admire you the strength that you embody You go girl businesswoman 👏family woman holding it down through all the ups and downs I luv you❤️🔥’

Someone else said: ‘Side note your husband outfit is super dope I love that blue!! Royalty Blue! You guys always look amazing. Keep winning 💯’

Rasheeda Frost flaunted a new look that managed to impress fans. Check out the cool look that she is showing off these days!

‘I lost my sound😂😂😂 but it’s all about the hair in this video unit & color slay is custom!!! Hair from @diamonddynastyvirginhair 💚💛’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

In other recent news, Rasheeda Frost is showing off the walls of her Pressed boutique in Atlanta. Check out how cool these are coming out.

