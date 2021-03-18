Ralph Fiennes Finds People’s Need to Condemn J.K. Rowling Over Her Anti-Trans Tweets ‘Irrational’

WENN/Instar

Months after the ‘Harry Potter’ author faced backlash for remarks many deemed transphobic, the actor portraying Lord Voldemort in the film franchise shares what he thinks about the controversy.

Ralph Fiennes has come to J.K. Rowling‘s defense. Nine months after the “Harry Potter” author caught heat for her Twitter posts that many deemed transphobic, the actor known for his portrayal of villainous Lord Voldemort in the film franchise shared his thought and called the widespread criticism “irrational.”

The 58-year-old weighed in on the controversy when promoting his one-man stage show “The Four Quartets”. Speaking to The Telegraph in an interview published Wednesday, March 17, he stated, “I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational.”

Not stopping there, the “No Time to Die” actor also took issue with how people reacted negatively towards others’ perspectives. “I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing,” he pointed out.

Fiennes then talked about the importance of one having an artistic freedom. “We need to have those voices that risk being offensive,” he explained. “How sad if we sat on any expressive voice that could shake the scenery, that could get inside us and make us angry and turn us on. I would hate a world where the freedom of that kind of voice is stifled.”

Rowlings sparked outrage in June 2020 after she mocked an op-ed piece titled “Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate.” In one of her controversial tweets, she wrote, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

A number of “Harry Potter” stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, were quick to issue a statement in which they declared their support for the transgender community. “Fantastic Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne has also voiced his criticism at Rowlings for her offensive remarks, stressing in his statement, “I disagree with Jo’s comments.”

While many slammed Rowlings for her controversial tweets, “Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane stood by her. In an interview with Britain’s Radio Times magazine, the Hagrid depicter said, “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.”