Push to put rapist and murderer Codey Hermann behind bars for life

Codey Herrmann is currently serving 36 years in prison for the rape and murder of Ms Maasarwe in Bundoora.

Prosecutors are arguing this sentence is manifestly inadequate for the crime they say was motivated by the killer’s “primitive male rage”.

Prosecutors want Codey Hermann jailed for life after killing Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne in 2019. (Nine)

Aiia Maasarwe was on the phone to her sister when she was ambushed, beaten, raped and murdered. (9News)

Ms Maasarwe was coming home from a night out in January 2019 when she was bashed with a mental pole several times, before being raped and murdered.

Hermann ambushed the 21-year-old on while she was on the phone to her sister.

Prosecutors described the crime as the worst in its category, and that a head sentence of life in prison killer is the only appropriate punishment for the 22-year-old man.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC told the Court of Appeal that the sentencing judge gave too much weight to Herrmann’s youth and personality disorder.

Saeed Maasarwe says his daughter deserves more justice. (9News)

Aiia’s father Saeed Maasarwe says he’s lost confidence in the Australian legal system, and the current sentence is a mockery of justice and doesn’t deter anyone who is thinking of harming a woman.