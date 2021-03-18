Prince William Worried Prince Harry Will Expose Their Private Conversations

WENN

A source says, ‘There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard,’ following Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

AceShowbiz –

Prince William and Prince Harry may have a trust issue to be addressed following the latter’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The continued coverage of the interview has reportedly led to further tensions between the brothers, with the elder prince allegedly worrying that his private conversations with his younger brother will next be exposed to public.

“There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard,” a source told Vanity Fair of why William and Harry may be far from calling a truce. Speaking of the Duke of Cambridge’s alleged concern, the source revealed, “William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”

The British royal family, meanwhile, is not expected to release another statement on the issue besides the one released last week. A family friend said, “The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount.”

Blasting the Sussexes for seemingly fanning the tensions between them and the royal family, the source claimed, “It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines. It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift.”

Despite the ongoing tensions between the Sussexes the royal family, it’s believed that Harry has been in touch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, since the interview aired and that they are continuing to speak regularly about Prince Philip’s health.

According to Gayle King, Harry has indeed spoken to his brother and father, Prince Charles, following the interview, but the talks were “unproductive” and no one has “talked to Meghan yet.” The “CBS This Morning” co-host, who is friends with Oprah and Meghan Markle, said on the show on Tuesday, March 16, “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”