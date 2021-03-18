Porsha Williams Talks About Protecting Asian Lives

Porsha Williams is among the celebrities who is addressing the issues about Asia lives. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

A follower said: ‘Anti-blackness within the Asian community isn’t a myth but ok.. I’m still go ‘pray’ for them though.. But let’s not be fictitious now and it ain’t us causing them violence so there was no need to bring us up!’

Someone else posted this: ‘I do not condone violence at all on ANY race. Asian people NEVER come out or speak up for black people. We need to stay on our side of the fence on this one!’

A commenter said: ‘You’ve always been my fav on RHOA, so it fills my heart to see you bring awareness and speak out about violence towards the AAPI community 💗💗’

One othe follower posted: ‘Do we have these same aspects of help for Black people that have hate crimes towards them on a daily? How about some protection from our own “officials” who blatantly show us that we’re hated on a daily? How many of us have died? What actions are being taken to protect us?’

One fan wrote this: ‘This isn’t our fight sus they don’t even like us why are we expected to speak up for everyone but no one speaks up for us when it’s time ???’ while another one said: ‘Stop hate PERIOD!!! This is so ridiculous. Who cares what colour people are or if they’re different, we need to love everyone! I’m so tired of seeing hate crimes, racism, etc. Black lives DO MATTER!! Stop Asian Racism! And not all whites are racist! Prayers for their families and all other families affected by hate and racism. #STOP’

Just the other day, Porsha Williams is praising Beyonce like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Queen 👑 @beyonce, Your music has been the rhythm of my life ❤️🙌🏾 #BlackExcellence #GirlsRock #FavArtist #Motherof3 #inspiration 🐝🐝🐝🐝 #Beyhive,’ Porsha captioned her post.