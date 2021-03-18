Porsha Williams Has An Exciting Announcement For Her Fans – Check It Out Here

Porsha Williams has an exciting announcement for her fans and you can check it out here. See the recent post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘🎉SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 premieres TODAY! Link in bio to Porsha4real Podcast 💫 #MyVillage @lodwill @msdianeofficial 🙌🏾👑 📸 @kendrickkenbeauty’ Porsha said.

Someone commented: ‘some guy who wants to have fun with me?🌺💋’ and another follower said: ‘Been waiting on this! Let’s go season 2! 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏿’

One commenter posted this: ‘Yasssss mom, she always looks amazing! Y’all need your own show though…. Just saying. 🤷🏾‍♀️’ and a follower said: ‘My first time listening. Loved the episode! You’ve got a new fan to the podcast 🤗’

One other followewr said: ‘So much beauty and power in one photo 👏👏👏’ and someone else posted this messaage: ‘Porshhhaaaaaaa 😍 this short hair is mf LOOK!!!!!!!!!! I love it 😩’

Another fan hopped in the comments and said: ‘Three Beautiful strong, inspiring women.’

In other news, Porsha Williams is praising Beyonce like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Queen 👑 @beyonce, Your music has been the rhythm of my life ❤️🙌🏾 #BlackExcellence #GirlsRock #FavArtist #Motherof3 #inspiration 🐝🐝🐝🐝 #Beyhive,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Also, Porsha Williams shared some new pics on her social media account in which she is flaunting her amazing curves, and fans cannot get enough of her. Check out the post that she shared on IG.

‘@shameamorton Bwaaaaa😂 She a cute date😍’, Porsha captioned her post.

In other news, Porsha Williams addressed the fight for freedom in a post on her social media account. You can check it out below.

‘✊🏾”We gonna fight Until Freedom!” Stand with us as we continue to pray & support all families who have been a victim of the system🙏🏾❤️. Thank you for your great work and sacrifice,’ she wrote among others.