Phillip Lindsay, Broncos mutually agree to part ways

The Denver Broncos announced that after “several productive talks with Phillip Lindsay’s representation,” the two sides have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing the running back to enter free agency. The Broncos rescinded their RFA Tender on Wednesday, officially making Lindsay an unrestricted free agent.

Lindsay was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2018 but quickly established himself as an NFL-level runner, making the Pro Bowl his rookie year while rushing for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Lindsay again rushed for 1,000 yards in his second year and added seve rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Lindsay missed several games due to injury and ended up with career-lows in rushing yards (502), rushing touchdowns (1) and yards per carry (4.3). In Lindsay’s absence, Melvin Gordon established himself as Dever’s no. 1 running back, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos. The team also brought in Vikings running back Mike Boone in free agency.

Having mutually parted ways with the Broncos, Lindsay will now get a fresh start in free agency, where the 26-year-old should generate a healthy amount of interest among teams in need of some help in the backfield.