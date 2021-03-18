Phaedra Parks Is A Modern Day Poison Ivy In This Dress – Check Out The Post That She Shared On Social Media

Phaedra Parks looks amazing in a green dress. Check out the photo that she shared on her social media account below.

‘You Lucking Wit Me, Or Nah? 🍀 #happystpatricksday’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Looking gorgeous, my friend!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Love this💚 A modern-day poison ivy.’

Someone else said: ‘Beautiful picture, Ms lady 🔥’ and someone else said: ‘Your haters are green with envy !!’

One other follower said: ‘beautiful Mrs parks happy St Patrick’s day be safe to enjoy your day,’ and someone else posetd this: ‘You’re my good luck charm😍😍🥰🔥, beautiful Teedie!! @phaedraparks.’

Somoene said: ‘U betta of SLAY St Patrick’s Day☘❤ @phaedraparks 🔥🔥My Fav Bad😜’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘@phaedraparks somebody call the paddy wagon it’s a crime to steal st pattys day.’

One other follower said: ‘I love your dress @phaedraparks my birthday is in May… gotta have this dress❤️ can you please share designer.’

Phaedra Parks is reflecting back on her coronavirus year. She shared a message on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check it out below.

‘Springing forward while reflecting back on my #Coronavirus year. Quarantine slowed me down, but it didn’t impede my real connections from flourishing! During this past year, like many, I lost loved ones, but I gained a new respect for living in the moment. Family bonds were strengthened, friends became family. Even in isolation, I met new friends! Everything I needed~God provided it. Everything that concerned me~ God perfected it! NOTHING can stop your blessings and God’s # favour! #faith #gratitude ❣️’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Other than this, Phaedra Parks is celebrating these days, and she made sure to flaunt her beauty for the whole world to see. Check out her post on her social media account.

She is living her best life with her family these days, and fans are happy for her.