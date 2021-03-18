Petco Reports Strong Sales Amid Pandemic Puppy Love By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Petco reported huge sales growth thanks to an increase in pet adoptions amid the pandemic, as we sought love in our solitude.
Fourth quarter revenue jumped 16%, with digital sales up more than 90% and 1 million new customers added, the company said in a statement. Shares were trading slightly higher.
Petco went public in January, and this is its first report as a traded company. It expects revenue for fiscal 2021 of between $5.25 billion and $5.35 billion, with net income of 63 cents to 66 cents, the company said in a statement.
Rival Chewy (NYSE:) fell almost 3%. That company has yet to turn a profit despite seeing strong sales growth throughout the pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.