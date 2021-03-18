Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin out vs. Devils with injury

“I’d rather not get into the detail of the evaluation process,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan explained about Malkin’s status. “When we have definitive information, we’ll update you.”

As noted by ESPN stats, Malkin is third on the Penguins with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and is one of only four Pittsburgh players to appear in all 29 contests this season before Thursday’s action.

Also during Tuesday’s encounter against Boston, Pittsburgh’s Brandon Tanev was ejected for a similarly big hit. Following the game, Penguins captain and superstar Sidney Crosby lashed out at the officials.

“I hope as players we get some clarity on what’s a good hit and what’s not,” Crosby said. “It’s tough to really gauge when you’re out there. I know it’s fast, but right now, it’s really hard to know what is, in fact, clean and what’s not. And when you’re out there playing, it’s important to know that.”