Peloton CEO urges customers to read safety warnings after child dies in treadmill accident By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City



(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:) Inc Chief Executive Officer John Foley on Thursday asked owners of the company’s treadmills to check its safety warnings after an accident resulted in a child’s death.

Foley also expressed his and Peloton’s condolences to the victim’s family.

Shares of the company fell 3.6% to $104.06 in afternoon trade.