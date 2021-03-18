Paul George voices support for Asian American community

Paul George voiced his support for the Asian community following a mass shooting at several spas in the Atlanta area this week that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

“I’m with the Asian community,” George said. “I stand with them. I don’t believe in any type of hate crime. We’re all here to share this world together… It’s no point that any race should look at another race any less equal than they are. It’s just a crazy time, and a crazy world we live in. This has to stop.”