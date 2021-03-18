Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram, calling it a career after 11 seasons in the league.

“I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone,” Chung wrote on Instagram. “I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats.”

Chung was one of several Patriots’ defenders who opted out of playing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was expected to return this season. The 33-year-old played 10 of his 11 seasons in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 draft.

The veteran safety helped New England develop one of the league’s elite secondaries over the last several seasons. Chung was even named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team, helping the team win three Super Bowls over the span of the decade.

“You will forever be my family,” Chung wrote. “But it’s time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all.”