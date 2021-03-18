Orbimed Advisors reduced stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By Investing.com



Orbimed Advisors reduced stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



On the 16th of March, Orbimed Advisors sold 66 thousand Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) shares for $1.9 million at an average price of $27.95 per share.

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are up 0.60% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. decreased to about 2.5 million shares with the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors first bought Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock in the second quarter of 2020.

Orbimed Advisors also owns Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:), Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:).

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is its number sixteen position by number of shares and market value among pharmaceuticals stocks.

Contrary to Orbimed Advisors, Alkeon Capital Management, California State Teachers Retirement System, and Citigroup (NYSE:) added to ORIC shares.