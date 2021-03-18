Operation Varsity Blues: Director of college admissions scandal documentary says rich parents have ‘different set of rules’

The director behind a new Netflix show that analyses the US college admissions scandal in 2019 has suggested that wealthy parents operate under a “different set of rules”.

Chris Smith, whose previous projects include the hit docu-series Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, has now released Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

Disgraced education expert Rick Singer led the scheme, which used some of the money to inflate students’ entrance exam results and bribe officials.

Smith told the BBC that he believes the parents viewed the scheme in the same way as they might a first-class plane ticket or amusement park fast pass, which would allow them to skip the queues.

