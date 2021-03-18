Oil Down for Fifth Consecutive Day Over Disappoint Build in U.S. Stockpiles By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia for the fifth consecutive day in reaction to a sustained build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories. COVID-19 also continues to cloud the fuel demand recovery outlook.

fell 0.56% to $67.62 by 12:56 AM ET (4:56 AM GMT) and were down 0.54% to $64.25.

showed a build of 2.396 million barrels for the week to Mar. 5, a fourth straight week of builds. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com had predicted a 2.964-million-barrel build, while a 13.798-million-barrel build was reported during the previous week.

released a day earlier, showed a surprise draw of 1 million barrels, and had for a break in the recent string of stockpile builds.

U.S. refineries continue their recovery from February’s unexpected cold snap in Texas and the surrounding areas.

“Even with the continued recovery in refinery activity, U.S. crude stocks rose last week… we suspect that stocks will fall soon as refinery activity rises further and crude production holds steady,” Capital Economics said in a note, which added that refineries are “rapidly coming back online.”

On the COVID-19 front, Germany reported a spike in cases while France and Italy plan to tighten restrictions. Several European countries have also halted the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC (LON:)/University of Oxford due to concerns about potential side effects.