Nokia signs 5G equipment deal with AT&T By Reuters

Nokia signs 5G equipment deal with AT&T

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokia (NYSE:) has signed a five-year deal with AT&T (NYSE:) to deploy a 5G network on the mobile operator’s C-Band spectrum in parts of the United States, the Finnish company said on Thursday.

Nokia said its portfolio for C-Band, meaning satellite transmissions in the 4-8GHz frequency range, includes support for different 5G networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products.

U.S. wireless companies last month won $78 billion in bids in the government’s auction for a band of C-Band spectrum critical to next-generation 5G networks.

C-Band spectrum provides a good balance of both capacity and coverage, while also allowing rapid 5G rollout and fast introduction of services.

Nokia did not disclose the value of the agreement.

