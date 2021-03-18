Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash: defence ministry By Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) – Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.
A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.