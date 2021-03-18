Nike Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Nike Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Nike (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Nike announced earnings per share of $0.9 on revenue of $10.36B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7588 on revenue of $11.03B.

Nike shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.18% from its 52 week high of $147.90 set on December 21, 2020. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 7.37% from the start of the year.

Nike shares lost 3.83% in after-hours trade following the report.

Nike follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Nike’s report follows an earnings beat by Volkswagen 10 Pref ADR on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $80.17B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $80.66B.

Nio A ADR had missed expectations on March 1 with first quarter EPS of $-1.05 on revenue of $6.64B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.3883 on revenue of $6.62B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar