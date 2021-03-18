Nick Cannon Reminds Importance of Counsel Rather Than Cancel Culture Over Past Anti-Semitic Comments

WENN/FayesVision

Aside from stressing on his needs of guidance after his controversial statements, the ‘Masked Singer’ host claims in his first TV interview that he is ‘not seeking forgiveness.’

Nick Cannon has opened up more about his past anti-Semitic comments that led to his temporary firing as “Wild N’ Out” host. In his first TV interview since he issued an apology for the scandal, “The Masked Singer” host stressed why he believes counsel culture is more important than cancel culture.

In Tuesday, March 16 episode of “Soul of a Nation“, the 40-year-old was seen sitting down with Jewish faith leaders when he uttered, “It’s not about cancel culture, it’s about counsel culture.” He then told ABC anchor Linsey Davis, “My journey is not going to stop whether the person watching this forgives me or not. I’m still going to hopefully do this process and be on the right side of history.”





During the chat with Davis, Cannon was asked if he sought forgiveness from people he hurt with his previous remarks. In response, he pointed out, “I’m not seeking forgiveness, I’m seeking for growth.” He went on to explain that he did not issue a public apology because of the pressure to keep his job. “Ultimately I’ve always said that apologies are empty,” he stressed. “Apologies are weightless.”

The ex-husband of Mariah Carey went on to note that he is on the journey of atonement. He claimed to be going through a repentance process from which he hopes to make different decisions in the future should he be placed under a similar situation. He further stated that the decision “goes beyond apologizing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon explained that the actual purpose of his controversial statement about “melanated” and “non-melanated” people “was to say we are all the same people.” He added, “That’s ultimately what I was saying. How can you hate when you believe that you come from the same people that are saying you are being hateful?”

Weeks after ViacomCBS invited him back to their team, Cannon admitted that he will still need to be educated about his mistakes. He told Davis, “I hurt people, I’m [going] to lean into it. I want to understand why I hurt you, what did I say, what are these tropes, educate me.”

Cannon landed in hot water in June 2020 after he spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and accused white people of being “evil,” “rapists” and “true savages” in an episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast. It led to MTV and parent company ViacomCBS cutting ties with him among other consequences.

In the wake of the backlash, Cannon issued an apologetic statement via Twitter. “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” he wrote. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”