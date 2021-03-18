NFL investigating allegations against Deshaun Watson

An Instagram post shared by attorney Tony Buzbee that appears to have been deleted included a letter sent by NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel confirming the league is investigating assault allegations made by Buzbee’s clients against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I became aware of the lawsuits you filed yesterday, as well as the one you filed this morning, which contain various allegations of misconduct by Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson,” Friel wrote, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I am writing to let you know that the League has opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation. Such cooperation would begin with engaging in Zoom interviews with myself and another League investigator at which, of course, you would be present. Please let me know at your earliest convenience if your clients are willing to assist us with our investigation of their allegations.”

Buzbee announced on Tuesday that at least three women alleged Watson sexually assaulted them, and he has since bumped that number up to nine: