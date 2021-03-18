NBA to lighten COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated players

The NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement to lighten health and safety protocols for players who have been vaccinated. There were also be changes in guidelines for teams where 85% of players and staff have received the vaccination. The NBA considers someone fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus. Further, they also will be able to have up to four guests on the road without prior testing and allowed to go to outdoor restaurants.

For teams that reach 85% vaccination for players and staff, they will no longer be required to wear masks at team practice facilities and they will have more flexibility to leave the hotel when they are on the road, including eating both indoors and outdoors at restaurants.

It’s not currently clear how many players and staff members have received a vaccination shot, though it has been reported that a few New Orleans Pelicans players with preexisting conditions have received their first shot after the Louisiana governor expanded vaccine eligibility. Regardless, we are probably still a while away from any team having 85% of players and staff vaccinated.