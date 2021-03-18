Mitchell Trubisky joins Bills as Josh Allen’s backup

The Chicago Bears officially gave up on Mitchell Trubisky after his four underwhelming seasons with the franchise, and the Buffalo Bills are giving the quarterback a fresh start.

Trubisky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

That likely means there was no market for Trubisky as a starting quarterback, considering the Bills are already set at the position with Josh Allen. Trubisky will serve as the primary backup behind Allen in 2021.

The Bears chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s rookie contract after he was benched for his uninspiring play. He lost his starting job last season to Nick Foles but got it back after Foles went down with an injury. Trubisky then played fairly well down the stretch, but it was not well enough to convince the Bears to move forward with him.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has a career passer rating of 87.2. He may not have been able to land a starting job for next season, but at least his offseason appears to be going quite well.