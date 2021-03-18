Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable In Four Good Days Trailer

This is definitely Mila’s most heartbreaking role yet.
In Four Good Days, the 37-year-old actor takes on the role of Molly, a woman battling drug addiction who turns to her estranged mother for help.
The first trailer for the moving film shows a nearly unrecognizable blonde Mila, as she fights to recover from substance abuse and conquer her inner demons.
The film follows Molly over the course of four days, the time which she is required to stay sober in order to get an opiate antagonist shot, which “binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.”
Molly finds herself dealing with intense withdrawal symptoms while struggling with her fraught relationship with her family and children.
If you know or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.