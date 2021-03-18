Mexico to absorb Pemex debt payments in latest round of help

Article content

ACACHAPAN Y COLMENA — Mexico’s government will absorb regular debt payments this year for Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador intensifies his efforts to prop up the heavily-indebted state-run oil company.

Those so-called debt amortization payments will total over $6 billion in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said Thursday at an event in southern Mexico in the president’s home state Tabasco, one of the country’s biggest oil producers.

“The president of the republic has offered, since the campaign, to rescue Pemex, and he is demonstrating that with actions,” Romero said, standing alongside Lopez Obrador.

The two spoke at an event marking the anniversary of the 1938 expropriation of foreign oil assets.

Pemex said its financial debt stood at $113.2 billion at the end of 2020, despite several capital injections from the government to boost its weak finances.

Mexico’s fiscal deficit will widen to 4.1% of gross domestic product this year, with ongoing support for Pemex driving up debt, ratings agency Moody’s forecast in late February.

Moody’s estimated that Pemex will need $14.7 billion in government support this year alone.

Romero said Pemex had made a new 500-600 million barrel discovery and that the company hopes to close 2021 with production close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd).