Messari CEO thinks a fresh wave of crypto regulation could be imminent By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Messari CEO thinks a fresh wave of crypto regulation could be imminent

Regulators may see crypto’s recent growth as a problem, according to Messari CEO and founder Ryan Selkis.

“I’ve never been more bullish on crypto but I think everyone might be mispricing global regulatory risk,” Selkis tweeted on Thursday, adding: