March Madness schedule 2021: Times, channels, scores for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament First Four games

The First Four marks the unofficial start to the NCAA Tournament. Unlike previous years, it will take place over the course of a single evening of play.

So get comfortable, basketball fans: March Madness is finally back.

It all starts off with a four-game slate between the First Four teams, comprising the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and four lowest-seed at-large bids. Whoever wins Thursday will get the opportunity to make the 2021 NCAA Tournament proper.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the NCAA Tournament’s First Four games, including full schedule, TV channels and start times.

March Madness schedule

Thursday, March 18

Game Time (ET) TV Game 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern 5:10 p.m. truTV Game 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake 6:27 p.m. TBS Game 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State 8:40 p.m. truTV Game 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA 9:57 p.m. TBS

How to live stream First Four games

Cord-cutters will be able to watch every First Four game for free via NCAA March Madness Live. For those who already subscribe to a service, however, the following dedicated streaming sites will also carry Thursday’s First Four games:

NCAA Tournament scores, results for First Four games