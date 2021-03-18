March Madness First Four 2021: Live scores, TV schedule, streams for NCAA Tournament’s opening games

If the NCAA Tournament is the main course for college basketball fans, then the First Four is the appetizer.

Still, few appetizers have quite the selection as the 2021 First Four. It takes place entirely on Thursday and finishes with a battle of blue bloods in Michigan State vs. UCLA, who will battle for the 11th seed in the East Region. Spartans fans are doubtless angered by their placement in the tournament, but you can’t deny it will be a fantastic finish to the First Four slate.

The remaining games — Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern, Wichita State vs. Drake and Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State — don’t seem nearly as interesting for basketball fans … but are you really going to pass up your first NCAA Tournament action for the first two years?

We think not. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s First Four action, including times, TV, scores and more:

March Madness live scores

For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

2021 First Four schedule, results

Thursday, March 18

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 1: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern5:10 p.m.truTV
Game 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake6:27 p.m.TBS
Game 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State8:40 p.m.truTV
Game 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA9:57 p.m.TBS

How to watch NCAA First Four games

Each of the First Four games will be broadcast either on truTV or TBS. NCAA March Madness Live is the easiest way to stream games online for free, but several dedicated streaming sites will carry Thursday’s First Four games:

MORE: What channel is TruTV?

NCAA Tournament schedule 2021

Round 1

Friday, March 19

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago4 p.m.TBS
Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova9:57 p.m.TNT

Saturday, March 20

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 23: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama4 p.m.TBS
Game 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 34: No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon9:57 p.m.TNT

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Friday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 37NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 382:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 395 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 406 p.m.TNT
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 427:30 p.m.truTV
Game 438:30 p.m.TNT
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Saturday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 45NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 462:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 486 p.m.TNT
Game 497 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS
Game 518:30 p.m.TNT
Game 529:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 545 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 572 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:45 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 617 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 655 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 679 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

