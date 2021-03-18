Lumentum raises takeover offer for Coherent to $6.9 bln

Article content

Coherent Inc said on Wednesday optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc had raised its offer for the company to $6.9 billion following a three-way takeover battle for the laser firm.

Under its new bid, Coherent shareholders will receive $220 in cash and 0.61 Lumentum shares for each share held.

Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, attracting other bidders looking to grow their share of a market set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G and consumer electronics.

The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/ii-vi-makes-revised-bid-for-coherent-11616038497?mod=latest_headlines late on Wednesday that optical components maker II-VI Inc submitted a new takeover offer for Coherent worth roughly $7 billion, or around $285 a share.

Last month, MKS Instruments offered $6 billion, followed by a $6.4 billion bid by II-VI.

Ever since, Lumentum and II-VI have engaged in a bidding war, making at least two counter offers each by sweetening the cash component.

Lumentum also said private-equity firm Silver Lake would make a $1 billion equity investment in the combined company.

II-VI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

