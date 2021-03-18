Home Entertainment Lil Nas X Asks For Harry Styles Comparisons To Stop

By
Bradly Lamb
“Stop using me as a bait against Harry Styles.”

However, as Harry was praised for breaking gender norms once again, some wondered why the same praise hadn’t been afforded to other celebs — specifically, Lil Nas X.

Indeed, numerous people took to Twitter to voice their opinions:


Twitter

This isn’t the first time the amount of attention Harry’s style receives has been criticized — for one, his Vogue cover was critiqued for, “centering a white, cisgender man in a movement largely founded by transgender people of color.”

Well, it looks like Lil Nas X has seen at least some of these posts — because he tweeted about it himself.


Axelle / WireImage / Getty Images

“Been seeing post like these lately and I wanna say, stop using me as a bait against Harry Styles,” Lil Nas X wrote, alongside a series of images of the two.

been seeing post like these lately and i wanna say stop using me as a bait against harry styles. i love harry, if y’all fw what i wear say it without mentioning him.

Twitter: @LilNasX

“I love Harry, if y’all FW what I wear, say it without mentioning him.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Well, fingers crossed it won’t be long before we get another brilliant Lil Nas X red carpet ~moment~.

