Lil Nas X Asks For Harry Styles Comparisons To Stop

However, as Harry was praised for breaking gender norms once again, some wondered why the same praise hadn’t been afforded to other celebs — specifically, Lil Nas X.
Indeed, numerous people took to Twitter to voice their opinions:
Well, it looks like Lil Nas X has seen at least some of these posts — because he tweeted about it himself.
“Been seeing post like these lately and I wanna say, stop using me as a bait against Harry Styles,” Lil Nas X wrote, alongside a series of images of the two.
“I love Harry, if y’all FW what I wear, say it without mentioning him.”
Well, fingers crossed it won’t be long before we get another brilliant Lil Nas X red carpet ~moment~.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!