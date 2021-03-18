Leonard Hamilton to coach FSU despite ruptured Achilles

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton will coach in the NCAA Tournament despite a freak injury he suffered departing the team bus.

Hamilton said Monday he hurt himself on Sunday when he misjudged the height of the step down while walking off the bus. Initially he described his injuries as a strained wrist and ankle, but on Thursday, he admitted to ACC Network that he actually ruptured his Achilles.

“Listen, if this is the only issue I’m going to have in life, I’m going to have a great life. I’ve never been injured and I ruptured my Achilles. I’m fine,” Hamilton said, via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat.

A Florida State spokesperson said Hamilton is walking on his own and will coach as scheduled when the Seminoles face 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

It’s certainly a somewhat embarrassing way to suffer such a severe injury, but it sounds like he’s doing well.