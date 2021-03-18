Lana Condor’s Message After The Atlanta Shootings

“Your Asian friend needs you.”
“Wake up…your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry,” she began.
“Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media.”
Condor thanked her fans for their support in a follow-up Tweet: “You guys don’t know how much your kind words mean to me right now.”
“This is not a world we should live in.”
Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park also posted a video to Instagram sharing her feelings on the events and how to move forward.
“This 21-year-old with a gun last night,” Park said. “He came from somewhere and at some point someone could have told him what he was feeling and thinking, and that hate was wrong. It starts at a really small level and I think we can do it.”
