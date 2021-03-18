Lana Condor Posts Emotional Message Begging People To Stand With The Asian-American Community After Hate Crime Shootings Kill 8

After three shootings at Georgia spas killed no less than eight people from the Asian-American community, Lana Condor took to social media to post a moving message! The actress called people to action, asking them to ‘please stand with us,’ as Asians in America are in more and more danger of becoming the victims of hate crimes.

With that being said, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is now using her voice to inspire a positive change.

Lana tweeted: ‘Wake up… your Asian friends and family are all deeply scared, sick to their stomachs, terrified and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us and please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friends need you, even if they are not publicly grieving on social media.’

It did not take long for her message to reach many people all across social media, getting a lot of support and attention.

Fans were quick to send her love and support and the actress went on to tweet another message, this time a note of thanks dedicated to them.

‘You guys don’t know how much your kind words mean to me right now. I love you so much wow,’ her tweet reads.

Earlier today, Lana also posted a story about how she’s been personally affected by the violence.

‘Anthony [De La Torre, her boyfriend,] told me last night he is afraid for me to go to the nail salon… This is not a world we should live in. #StopAsianHate.’

Fellow celebrities expressed outrage over the shootings as well, including Florence Pugh, John Legend, LeBron James and Olivia Munn, to just name a few.

Ashley Park also posted a video message in which she declared that ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.’

