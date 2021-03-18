Kylie And Kendall Jenner Get Drunk On Tequila, Do Their Makeup And Make A Mess

Kylie and Kendall Jenner treated fans to a video of the sisters getting drunk on Kendall’s 818 tequila as they did their makeup and made a mess. Kylie posted the video to her official YouTube channel a day before the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The video went viral and has more than 3.8 million views. In the video, Kylie and Kendall spoke candidly and did their makeup as they took shots from several tequila bottles that stood on a table in the background.

At one point, Kylie spoke about Kendall’s battle with acne that she struggled with growing up. No one would ever think that the supermodel struggled with her complexion, but she did. Kylie stated the following.

I’d be like, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ trying to help. But then I had to go away by myself. It makes me feel bad. When you have your own daughter, you just think about this.

Kendall Jenner was one of several celebrities who have been the face of Proactiv. Other celebrities who have appeared in ads for the product include Bella Thorne and Justin Bieber.

You may see the video that Kylie Jenner posted to her YouTube channel below.

In addition to reminiscing about the past, Kylie and Kendall showed their fans that they have a sister bond that remains strong. With a large age difference between Kylie and Kendall and their older siblings, they’ve always appeared close. Though that’s not to say the sisters haven’t had their fair share of fighting. Kendall and Kylie have had their moments, but they always come back together.

Kylie’s and Kendall’s video seems to be sparking interest in the sisters having their own series. The family signed a multi-million contract with Hulu and after Keeping Up with the Kardashians ends, there will be new programming but exactly what the shows will be is kept under lock and key. Now, some are hoping there will be a Kendall and Kylie series in the works where the two-star in their own reality series.

What do you think? Would you watch a reality show starring Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner? Are you looking forward to the Season 20 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

