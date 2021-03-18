Kristin Cavallari Claimed to Not See Anything Long-Term Happening With Jeff Dye Amid Split Reports

Instagram

Seemingly hinting at the fizzle out of her romantic relationship with her rumored boyfriend, the former ‘Very Cavallari’ star makes social media post about her enjoying freedom.

AceShowbiz –

Kristin Cavallari might have parted ways with rumored boyfriend Jeff Dye. Months after being caught on camera getting touchy feely with each other, the former star of “The Hills” and the stand-up comedian were reported to be over with her being alleged to have never really taken their romance as a serious one.

A source close to the 34-year-old reality TV star suggested to ET Online that she and her rumored beau are no longer together after five months of dating. “She enjoyed Jeff’s company and he made her laugh, which she loved, but she never really saw anything long-term happening between them, especially with co-parenting being such a new thing for her right now,” the source explained.

The so-called insider further claimed that the Uncommon James founder is currently focusing more on her kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. “She’s focusing on the growth of her business and her kids,” the source added. “A serious relationship was never top of mind, at least for right now.”

Before news of the breakup surfaced, Kristin was said not looking to jump into any relationship too quickly. “Kristin isn’t quite ready to completely dive in and they still have a lot of growing to do as a couple,” the source said of her relationship with Jeff. “[They] aren’t in any rush to jump into a super serious relationship with each other at this time.”

Kristin first sparked dating rumors with Jeff in October 2020. At the time, the twosome were seen locking lips while enjoying a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. Months later, the pair exchanged “I love you” during an Instagram Live session. Before Valentine’s Day 2021, they were spotted sharing a casual coffee and shopping day in California.

Hours before reports of her split from Jeff broke out, Kristin posted a photo of her trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and seemingly hinted at the separation. Along with a silhouette photo of her in bikini, the former “Very Cavallari” star noted in her caption, “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”