Kristin Cavallari And Jeff Dye No Longer Dating!

Advertisement

According to some new reports, Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are no longer an item! The two were together for no more than five months bit their romance has already come to an end!

One source told E! News that Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye have decided to go their separate ways, explaining that they were not that serious anyway!

‘It was never that serious to begin with. She was having fun,’ the insider stressed.

The two were first linked together in October when they were seen locking lips in Chicago.

Then, a month later they were seen at Craig’s in West Hollywood, just hanging out along with some friends.

Previously, in April, Kristin and ex Jay Cutler announced their split after a decade of marriage and three kids together.

With that being said, Jeff seemed like a rebound but they did have some fun times together.

For instance, in December they went to Cabo San Lucas with pals and they were caught sipping some drinks together while enjoying the sun at Nobu Hotel.

One eyewitness told E! News that ‘Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each othe. She seemed very happy and in a great mood.’

Back in January, the two said ‘I love you’ to each other during an IG Live session and the man even hinted that this was his longest relationship!

A couple of weeks later, however, another insider told the same news outlet that Kristin was not truly ready to commit to someone else so quick after the split and she even considered herself to be single!

‘She is single, but they are still hanging out. It’s not exclusive. It’s fun.’

Finally, just earlier today, Kristin posted a pic of herself on a Cabo trip and in the caption, she raved about her ‘freedom.’

‘Freedom. It feels really damn good.’