Kris Jenner On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce

“There’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye.”
When she was asked how the two are doing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said, “Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime … there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye.”
“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive,” she continued. “So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. That’s what you want as a mum.”
Jenner added that “the good thing about [their] family is that [they] are there for each other and [are] supportive.”
“I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, as we haven’t even seen the first show yet,” the momager said. “I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time.”
“Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so when she feels like it I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say,” Jenner concluded.
After getting married in May 2014, Kardashian ended up filing for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage in February 2021.
The reality TV star seems to be relying on her family through this tough time, and has yet to speak out about her divorce from West. But it sounds like it won’t be too long until she does.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!