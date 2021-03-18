Kim Kardashian Trolled After Flaunting New Opal Grill

Instagram

One of the online critics describes the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s new dental jewelry as ‘a way to waste money… [while] many americans are out of work and struggling.’

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian‘s new dental jewelry was not met with positive feedback from many. After she showed off her new opal grill on social media, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star found herself criticized by a number of online trolls.

On Wednesday, March 17, the 40-year-old reality star made use of Instagram to share a picture of her flaunting her new gems from Gabby Elan Jewelry. Alongside the snap that saw her pulling down her lower lip, she wrote, “new opal birthstone grill alert.”

<br />

Kim’s post was met with criticism. One user in particular argued, “What a way to waste money.. Worse showing off when [email protected] americans are out of work and struggling…” Another replied, “Why, donate to the hungry.” A third claimed, “Rich people just don’t know what else to do with their money.”

More users reminded the estranged wife of Kanye West of her robbery incident in 2016. An individual stated, “Remember u posted a pic of ur grill and then got robbed. Don’t be crying when you are robbed again.” Someone else chimed in, “Did you not learn from last time showing off your jewellery and diamonds.”

This was not the first time Kim flaunted her grills. In 2019, she shared a photo that displayed her bottom teeth being covered with jewelry with a tiny cross being added between her upper front teeth. She also has another diamond custom grill that spells out her first name.

Back in 2016, Kim also shared another grill photo. A few days afterwards, she fell victim to a robbery in Paris, in which her jewels that were worth around $10 million got stolen. Reflecting on her experience, she decided to reassess her lifestyle. “I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but I learned so much from it,” she said in 2018.

At Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit, the daughter of Kris Jenner further told news commentator Van Jones, “And I’m OK with my experience, and I do believe that it was meant to happen to me because I’m a different person because of it.”

“When you become a mom, you change anyway, but I think when your life is at stake over material items, it’s just… all of that stuff goes out the door,” the mother of four went on. “Like, none of it matters. Just my priorities completely changed, and what is important to me changed. I’m a better mom because of it. The things I’ll teach my kids are different.”