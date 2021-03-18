Khloe Kardashian Responds To Comments About Her Body

“I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass.”
Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines because of her appearance…but she never really lets on to how much it affects her.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star often deflects negative commentary about her appearance with humor, recently telling a troll that her often-changing appearance comes from a “weekly face transplant.”
But after Khloé watched a TikTok video where a fan defended her following an unflattering headline from a media outlet, she decided to speak out.
In the video, TikTok user @mackincasey called out the outlet’s comparison photos of Khloé from 2007 and 2021 and noted how anyone could drastically change over a decade.
Khloé took to the comment section to respond, writing, “I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence.”
“I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes my heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right,” Khloé continued.
She went on to also thank everyone who left kind comments and personally thanked Casey for coming to her defense.
Khloé will no doubt be sharing more feelings like these on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which begins tonight.
