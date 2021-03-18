Keyshia Cole Says She’s ‘Serious’ About Retiring From Music

Instagram

The ‘I Should Have Cheated’ songstress assures her online devotees that she is ‘not lying’ about retirement after they think her Twitter account is hacked.

Keyshia Cole has made it clear that she is not joking about retiring from music. Upon learning that her fans did not believe her when she announced her retirement plan, the “Love” hitmaker reconfirmed that she means every word she said.

The 39-year-old star offered her affirmation on her plan to hang up her mic via Twitter on Wednesday, March 17. She tweeted, “#stimnyHitsAccount RETIREMENT SOUNDS GOOD. this is funny! Hella! Just thought I’d join in on the fun. I’m serious about retirement… but this is funny.”

The tweet came around an hour after Keyshia informed her followers that she is “retiring” from music. However, many of them thought that she was joking. One of her fans wrote, “I know you’re lying!!!! Keyshia it’s not your time to retire I need at least 3 more albums!!!” In response, she stressed, “I’m not lying.”

The “I Should Have Cheated” songstress was forced to double down on her assurance after another person penned, “At this point @KeyshiaCole Twitter has to be hacked!!! Retiring from what???” Responding to the statement, she complained, “Y’all always think I’m being hacked.”

Despite her plan, Keyshia promised fans that her new album is on the way. “I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans,” she tweeted. “But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8.” On the reason why she wants to step back from the music industry, she spilled that it was her children.

Keyshia dropped her debut single “Never” in 2004. In the following year, she released her debut album “The Way It Is”. The singer has since delivered a number of chart-topping records and singles. They included “Let It Go” in 2007, “I Remember” and “Heaven Sent” in 2008. She came out with her latest album “11:11 Reset” in October 2017 that featured DJ Khaled, Young Thug, French Montana and Remy Ma among others.