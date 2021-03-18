Kenya Moore Shows Off An Elegant Look For Her Fans

Kenya Moore shared a couple of new pics in which she is flaunting an elegant look for her fans and followers. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

As expected people hopped in the comments and priased her like there’s no tomorrow.

RELATED: Pregnant Kenya Moore Wishes A Happy Birthday To Her Nephew & Fans Obsess Over Her Looks

Someone said: ‘It’s the entire pose, half jacket, ponytail it’s everything for me,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Those shoes are everything.’

A commenter said: ‘It’s the shoes for me. Pea coat trench too,’ and another follower said: ‘When Kenya said “ broke bitches split checks” sent me 🤣🤣’

RELATED: Kenya Moore’s Video Of Her Baby Girl, Brooklyn Daly, Having Fun With A Flower Will Make Your Day

Someone else posetd this: ‘Winning!!! Winning!!! Keep Winning 👑’ and one other commenter said: ‘Heyyyyy i adore u! Fun girl xxxxxxxx😍’

Another follower said: ‘A whole f*cking baddie serving looks on this good Wednesday! 🔥🙌🏾 I know that’s right!’ and another commenter posted this message: ‘ it’s everything for me in this picture. You are giving complete life.’

A fan dropped this message: ‘The BADDEST!!!! That’s why they mad🔥🔥.’

In other recent news, Kenya Moore’s baby girl is becoming a model as you will see in some pics that her mother shared. Check out how beautiful she is below.

‘Move over @tyrabanks and @naomi, there’s a new top model on the horizon, 👶🏽❤️’ Kenya captioned her post.

Kenya Moore‘s baby girl makes a fashion statement that has fans in awe. Check out her latest pics that her mother shared on her own social media account to see this gorgeous baby girl.

‘Not sure what statement this fashion is making, but I’m committed to it. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙃’ Kenya captioned her post.

In other news, as it’s been already reported, Kenya knows what it’s like to be a boss. Check out the video that she shared on social media about the issue.

Advertisement

Kenya is living her best life with her family and friends these days.