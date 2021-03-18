Katie Thurston Bachelorette Season Potential Contestants

And I scoured the Facebook comments so you don’t have to. 😌
As I’m sure you’re well aware, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor have officially been named back-to-back Bachelorettes, with Katie’s season up first this summer!!!!!!!
To help pick the guys for Katie, The Bachelorette producers have once again turned to Facebook to get viewers to weigh in.
So without further ado, here are the 35 men the producers are currently considering. (I’ve also included some of the top Facebook comments that were low-key funny.) Enjoy!
1.
Aaron, 26, from Walnut, California
2.
Andrew M., 31, from Walnut Creek, CA
3.
Andrew S., 26, from Waukegan, Illinois
4.
Austin, 25, from Mission Viejo, California
5.
Bao, 36, from Concord, New Hampshire
6.
Brandon, 26, from Mokena, Illinois
I’m sorry, but this commenter isn’t wrong!!!
7.
Brendon, 26, from Toronto, Canada
Points are being deducted for his bang placement, apparently!
8.
Christian, 26, from Newburyport, Massachusetts
To be fair, I think everyone went to college with this dude.
9.
Cody, 27, from Montclair, New Jersey
10.
Connor B., 29, from Columbia, Illinois
11.
Conor C., 28, from Edmond, Oklahoma
Madison — whoever you are — come collect your aunt!!!!!!
12.
David, 27, from New York, NY
13.
Dennis, 26, from Chicago, Illinois
14.
Gabriel, 35, from Charlotte, North Carolina
We all knew this was coming……
15.
Garrett, 29, from Salinas, California
16.
Greg, 27, from Edison, New Jersey
17.
Hunter, 24, from San Angelo, California
Bachelor Nation is HERE 👏 FOR 👏 THIS 👏 GUY’S 👏 SLEEVE!!!!!!! 👏
18.
James, 30, from New York, NY
His brows are nice…a little TOO nice……..
19.
Jeff, 31, from Cranford, New Jersey
20.
John, 27, from Santa Cruz, California
21.
Joshua, 25, from Pembroke Pines, Florida
22.
Justin, 26, from Ellicott City, Maryland
23.
Karl, 33, from Miami, Florida
@Ivan Hall from Tayshia’s season, this you???
24.
Kyle, 26, from Sarasota, Florida
25.
Landon, 25, from Bakersfield, California
The cow tongue GIF felt necessary!
26.
Marcus, 30, from Vancouver, Washington
27.
Marty, 25, from Reno, Nevada
28.
Michael A., 36, from Akron, Ohio
29.
Mike P., 31, from Surprise, Arizona
30.
Quartney, 26, from Arlington, Texas
31.
Tanner, 28, from Del Mar, California
What do we think luvs, Chandler or Charlie?! xx
32.
Thomas, 28, from San Diego, California
33.
Tré, 26, from Covington, Georgia
34.
Viktor, 32, from Galveston, Texas
And finally, I leave you with this 😌:
So, who would YOU give your first impression rose to, and who do you think would look cutest with Katie?! Sound off in the comments…….
