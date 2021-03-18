Katie Thurston Bachelorette Season Potential Contestants

By
Bradly Lamb
-
5

And I scoured the Facebook comments so you don’t have to. 😌

As I’m sure you’re well aware, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor have officially been named back-to-back Bachelorettes, with Katie’s season up first this summer!!!!!!!


Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

To help pick the guys for Katie, The Bachelorette producers have once again turned to Facebook to get viewers to weigh in.

So without further ado, here are the 35 men the producers are currently considering. (I’ve also included some of the top Facebook comments that were low-key funny.) Enjoy!

1.

Aaron, 26, from Walnut, California

2.

Andrew M., 31, from Walnut Creek, CA

3.

Andrew S., 26, from Waukegan, Illinois

4.

Austin, 25, from Mission Viejo, California

5.

Bao, 36, from Concord, New Hampshire

6.

Brandon, 26, from Mokena, Illinois

I’m sorry, but this commenter isn’t wrong!!!

7.

Brendon, 26, from Toronto, Canada

Points are being deducted for his bang placement, apparently!

8.

Christian, 26, from Newburyport, Massachusetts

To be fair, I think everyone went to college with this dude.

9.

Cody, 27, from Montclair, New Jersey

10.

Connor B., 29, from Columbia, Illinois

11.

Conor C., 28, from Edmond, Oklahoma

Madison — whoever you are — come collect your aunt!!!!!!

12.

David, 27, from New York, NY

13.

Dennis, 26, from Chicago, Illinois

14.

Gabriel, 35, from Charlotte, North Carolina

We all knew this was coming……

15.

Garrett, 29, from Salinas, California

16.

Greg, 27, from Edison, New Jersey

17.

Hunter, 24, from San Angelo, California

Bachelor Nation is HERE 👏 FOR 👏 THIS 👏 GUY’S 👏 SLEEVE!!!!!!! 👏

18.

James, 30, from New York, NY

His brows are nice…a little TOO nice……..

19.

Jeff, 31, from Cranford, New Jersey

20.

John, 27, from Santa Cruz, California

21.

Joshua, 25, from Pembroke Pines, Florida

22.

Justin, 26, from Ellicott City, Maryland

23.

Karl, 33, from Miami, Florida

@Ivan Hall from Tayshia’s season, this you???

24.

Kyle, 26, from Sarasota, Florida

25.

Landon, 25, from Bakersfield, California

The cow tongue GIF felt necessary!

26.

Marcus, 30, from Vancouver, Washington

27.

Marty, 25, from Reno, Nevada

28.

Michael A., 36, from Akron, Ohio

29.

Mike P., 31, from Surprise, Arizona

30.

Quartney, 26, from Arlington, Texas

31.

Tanner, 28, from Del Mar, California

What do we think luvs, Chandler or Charlie?! xx

32.

Thomas, 28, from San Diego, California

33.

Tré, 26, from Covington, Georgia

34.

Viktor, 32, from Galveston, Texas

And finally, I leave you with this 😌:

So, who would YOU give your first impression rose to, and who do you think would look cutest with Katie?! Sound off in the comments…….

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

