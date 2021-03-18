Katherine Heigl Pokes Fun at Herniated Disc Surgery by Calling Herself ‘Bionic’

Instagram

Days after informing fans that she made a trip to Los Angeles to seek medical treatment, the former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star shows off her new neck brace as she thanks healthcare staff for their care.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Katherine Heigl has joked she is now “bionic” after undergoing surgery to fix a herniated disc in her neck.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star initially shared details about her health emergency online on March 12 as she arrived in Los Angeles to seek medical treatment, and on Wednesday, March 17, she updated fans on her condition as she showed off her new accessory – a neck brace.

“Well…I am now bionic!!” Heigl declared as she began a series of posts on Twitter. “Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours… I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind (sic)!!”

She went on to express her deep gratitude to the “incredible” healthcare staff for their care, crediting them with having “saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!”

“I really feel like they deserve a big giant shout-out of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them!” she added, before saluting experts behind the Back Doctor app a special shout-out for “saving my neck.”

Heigl then turned her attention to medical officials at the Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, writing, “thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you (sic)!!”

<br />

Heigl has yet to reveal how she ended up hurting her neck, but she appears to be back at her family home in Utah as she was pictured sitting in bed in her comfy clothes, with a bunch of green balloons tied to her bedside table.