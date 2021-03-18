Kanye West Is Richest Black Man in American History With $6.6 Billion Net Worth

WENN

Around half of the ‘Famous’ rapper and fashion mogul’s net worth is from his Yeezy brand, which is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West has become the richest black man in the American history. Nearly a year after he claimed to have a net worth of more than $3 billion, the “Famous” rapper and fashion mogul is unveiled to be worth around $6.6 billion.

Around half of the 43-year-old MC’s net worth is said to have come from his Yeezy brand, which collaborates with Adidas AG and Gap Inc. UBS Group AG estimated that the value of his brand is between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. Bloomberg also reported that Yeezy’s new partnership with Gap, which is set to hit stores in the summer, “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total.”

The estranged husband of Kim Kardashian was also reported to have owned $122 million in cash and in stock. He additionally has more than $1.7 billion in other assets, including his investment in his estranged wife’s SKIMS company. As for his music catalog, it is estimated to be worth $110 million.

Although he has sole ownership and creative control over his Yeezy brand, Kanye signed a 10-year deal to design and sell clothes for men, women and kids under the Yeezy Gap label in 2020. The partnership is set “to break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022.” For the brand’s collaboration with Adidas, it will come to an end in 2026.

Back in April 2020, the father of four divulged that he was worth more than $3 billion. After Forbes revealed that his wealth was much lower than his claim, he allegedly texted the magazine, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

In 2019, Kanye’s net worth was estimated just to be $240 million. It made him the fourth wealthiest hip-hop star after Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was worth $740 million, Dr. Dre with his $800-million worth, and Jay-Z who secured the first rank with his $1-billion net worth.